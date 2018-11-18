Martin O'Neill undecided on Michael Obafemi involvement against Denmark in Nations League

0:32 Martin O'Neill says Michael Obafemi wants to play for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark on Monday, but he has not decided whether to pick the youngster Martin O'Neill says Michael Obafemi wants to play for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark on Monday, but he has not decided whether to pick the youngster

Martin O'Neill says he has not decided whether to play Michael Obafemi against Denmark on Monday, despite the 18-year-old's decision to commit to the Republic of Ireland.

Obafemi was called up to the Ireland squad for the first time this month but, despite playing for the U19 side, was also eligible to represent England and Nigeria.

The striker confirmed his desire to play for Ireland earlier this week, but O'Neill is undecided on whether to hand him his first cap against Denmark in the Nations League on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

He said: "I think he has definitely committed himself now to us. He obviously wants to play.

"I'll have a look at it. I'll see how we are tomorrow morning and just before the game. We have three subs, not like the other evening (the friendly against Northern Ireland) when you can have six, so I'll have a little look at that situation."

Ireland have endured a disappointing 2018 - something that O'Neill has acknowledged - having won just one of their nine matches.

They round off the year with the game in Denmark, which will be their final match before qualification for the 2020 European Championships begins in March.

Ireland and Denmark played out a 0-0 draw in Dublin in October

However, while O'Neill will undoubtedly be keen on a win in Aarhus to end a poor year on a high, he rejects the suggestion it would aid their attempts to reach Euro 2020.

"At international level, momentum is sometimes difficult, in the sense that the games are sporadic," he said. "If you've got a set of September, October, November games, then I think you can talk about it.

"Sometimes in three months you might have a totally different side, so I don't think I'll worry too much about momentum in that sense."