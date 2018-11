The Debate

Robbie Fowler and Dion Dublin joined David Prutton to discuss the big issues of the day in Monday night's edition of The Debate.

Harry Kane's form was also among the topics for debate, as the panel reviewed a positive year for England

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

Plus, Fowler was quizzed on how far Liverpool can go this season.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app