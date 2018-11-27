MNF review: Jamie Carragher and David Ginola on Monday Night Football
David Ginola joined Jamie Carragher in the MNF studio as Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 at turf Moor . Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...
Carra on Liverpool's defensive strength
Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool's defensive strength this season, saying Jurgen Klopp can now rely on his defence to win matches.
WATCH: TAA's free-kick brilliance
Carragher and Ginola looked at Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick technique after his stunning goal against Watford.
Chelsea's midfield problem
On Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and David Ginola discussed how to get the best out of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho at Chelsea.
The report
Newcastle ended their abysmal Monday Night Football losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Stat of the Match
Most goals conceded after 13 PL games this season:— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 26, 2018
33 Fulham
27 BURNLEY
26 Cardiff
Fewest goals conceded after 13 PL games last season:
6 Man Utd
8 Man City
10 BURNLEY, Spurs pic.twitter.com/oFxQqWT1TY
The managers
Sean Dyche: "A lot of the aspects of the performance I was actually pleased of, so it's a frustrating one. But once you give two goals away, it's difficult in the Premier League. Some good stuff, stuff to be pleased of, mentality excellent, but obviously very frustrated with the result of course."
Rafael Benitez: "When we talk about my future, talk about what can happen, we are talking about the future of Newcastle United Football Club, it's not Rafa Benitez in the end. If we sign the players, I will not take the players home with me, so they will stay there. And if they are good players, they can be the future also. It's a question of wait, go to January and see what we can do, and now is the time to enjoy."
WATCH: Ritchie's open-goal miss
Matt Ritchie somehow missed an open goal from two yards against Burnley...
Ginola: Newcastle must back Benitez
David Ginola says Newcastle must strengthen in the January transfer window to match manager Rafael Benitez's ambitions.
Speculation continues to surround Benitez's future at St James' Park with the Spaniard vocal about Newcastle's lack of spending in the summer. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Benitez insisted he was happy about Newcastle, focusing on the coming games and the January transfer window, after which he said his future would be decided.
And Ginola, who was a guest on Monday Night Football, wants Newcastle to back Benitez and give him the "keys to succeed" at the club.
"He's the main figure for the club," the former Newcastle winger told MNF. "My question is can Newcastle United match his expectation in terms of looking at the future?
"Rafa Benitez is one of the best manager's around and he has proved it many times. Now I'm questioning whether Newcastle are able to match his expectations in terms of the financial aspect of the game. You can invest in two or three great players who could bring the momentum the club needs."
