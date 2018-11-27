MNF review: Jamie Carragher and David Ginola on Monday Night Football

David Ginola joined Jamie Carragher in the MNF studio

David Ginola joined Jamie Carragher in the MNF studio as Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 at turf Moor . Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...

Carra on Liverpool's defensive strength

Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool's defensive strength this season, saying Jurgen Klopp can now rely on his defence to win matches.

Read HERE!

Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road to stay second in the Premier League

WATCH: TAA's free-kick brilliance

Carragher and Ginola looked at Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick technique after his stunning goal against Watford.

WATCH below...

2:59 Jamie Carragher and David Ginola looked at Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick technique after his stunning goal against Watford. Jamie Carragher and David Ginola looked at Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick technique after his stunning goal against Watford.

Chelsea's midfield problem

On Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and David Ginola discussed how to get the best out of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho at Chelsea.

Read HERE or WATCH below...

2:39 During MNF, Jamie Carragher and David Ginola discuss how to get the best out of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho at Chelsea. During MNF, Jamie Carragher and David Ginola discuss how to get the best out of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho at Chelsea.

The report

Newcastle ended their abysmal Monday Night Football losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

READ HERE

Newcastle secured a third straight league win with a 2-1 victory at Burnley

Stat of the Match

Most goals conceded after 13 PL games this season:

33 Fulham

27 BURNLEY

26 Cardiff

Fewest goals conceded after 13 PL games last season:

6 Man Utd

8 Man City

10 BURNLEY, Spurs pic.twitter.com/oFxQqWT1TY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 26, 2018

The managers

Sean Dyche: "A lot of the aspects of the performance I was actually pleased of, so it's a frustrating one. But once you give two goals away, it's difficult in the Premier League. Some good stuff, stuff to be pleased of, mentality excellent, but obviously very frustrated with the result of course."

2:46 Sean Dyche says he is very frustrated Burnley came away with nothing from their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, but was pleased with a lot of aspects of their performance. Sean Dyche says he is very frustrated Burnley came away with nothing from their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, but was pleased with a lot of aspects of their performance.

Rafael Benitez: "When we talk about my future, talk about what can happen, we are talking about the future of Newcastle United Football Club, it's not Rafa Benitez in the end. If we sign the players, I will not take the players home with me, so they will stay there. And if they are good players, they can be the future also. It's a question of wait, go to January and see what we can do, and now is the time to enjoy."

5:13 Rafael Benitez hailed his players for their battling performances after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. Rafael Benitez hailed his players for their battling performances after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

WATCH: Ritchie's open-goal miss

Matt Ritchie somehow missed an open goal from two yards against Burnley...

0:52 Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie somehow managed to put his effort wide from a few yards out in their match against Burnley. Luckily for the Scotsman, the Magpies managed to hold on to win 2-1 on MNF. Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie somehow managed to put his effort wide from a few yards out in their match against Burnley. Luckily for the Scotsman, the Magpies managed to hold on to win 2-1 on MNF.

Ginola: Newcastle must back Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez applauds the fans after the victory at Burnley

David Ginola says Newcastle must strengthen in the January transfer window to match manager Rafael Benitez's ambitions.

Speculation continues to surround Benitez's future at St James' Park with the Spaniard vocal about Newcastle's lack of spending in the summer. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Benitez insisted he was happy about Newcastle, focusing on the coming games and the January transfer window, after which he said his future would be decided.

And Ginola, who was a guest on Monday Night Football, wants Newcastle to back Benitez and give him the "keys to succeed" at the club.

3:06 David Ginola reflects on his guilt at failing to deliver the Premier League title for Newcastle's fans in 1995/96. David Ginola reflects on his guilt at failing to deliver the Premier League title for Newcastle's fans in 1995/96.

"He's the main figure for the club," the former Newcastle winger told MNF. "My question is can Newcastle United match his expectation in terms of looking at the future?

"Rafa Benitez is one of the best manager's around and he has proved it many times. Now I'm questioning whether Newcastle are able to match his expectations in terms of the financial aspect of the game. You can invest in two or three great players who could bring the momentum the club needs."

Read in full HERE!

Twitter Q&A

Ginola answered your questions in the latest Monday Night Football Twitter Q&A session...

4:56 David Ginola reflects on the best players he shared a football pitch with and discusses what his transfer value would be in today's market. David Ginola reflects on the best players he shared a football pitch with and discusses what his transfer value would be in today's market.

MNF Tweets

A different, but important, kind of warm-up for MNF as Carra learns CPR...