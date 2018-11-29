Maurizio Sarri says Callum Hudson-Odoi is not ready for the Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first senior goal for Chelsea against PAOK

Maurizio Sarri thinks Callum Hudson-Odoi isn't ready to play in the Premier League despite dazzling in the Europa League.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, starred for Chelsea as they beat 10-man PAOK 4-0 in the Europa League, scoring his first senior goal and providing an assist for Alvaro Morata.

The youngster impressed in pre-season under Sarri and was handed a start in the Community Shield but hasn't featured in the Premier League yet this campaign. This was his first start since the defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Despite being impressed with the youngster's performance, Sarri wasn't getting carried away.

"I don't know if Hudson-Odoi is able for the Premier League at 18, especially in a big team," he said.

"If he's good enough to play in a big team in the Premier League at 18 then he could be the best player in Europe in two years.

"I think he played very well but the type of match was for his characteristics as they had 10 men after seven minutes. We only needed to play in the offensive phase, he's very able to do this but I want to see him in a match when he has to play in a defensive phase."

Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea's third goal against PAOK

Chelsea maintained their perfect record in Europa League with the win at Stamford Bridge and have secured top spot in Group L.

"I think we approached the match very well, so I am very happy with this," Sarri said.

"The last three matches we had problems with this. This was really very good. Before the match we knew were in the first of the group after the BATE result, so it wasn't easy to find a big motivation."