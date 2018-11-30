Bolton players to be paid on Friday after wage delay

Bolton players and staff were told their wages for the month would be paid late due to financial difficulties

Players and staff at Bolton have been told they will be paid their delayed wages by the close of business on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

All staff at the club, including the players, were told on Thursday their wages would be paid late as the club continues to battle ongoing financial difficulties.

However, it is understood owner Ken Anderson has personally made funds available for the overdue wages to now be paid.

Bolton's first-team squad went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses back in July, ahead of the new Championship season.

Last month, the club avoided administration after a loan was repaid to BluMarble Capital Ltd, with the payment also meaning they would not receive a point deduction or transfer embargo, according to Anderson.

Bolton, currently 23rd in the Championship table after 19 games, host Wigan on Saturday.