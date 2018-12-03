England to host 2021 Women's European Championship

England reached the semi-finals at Euro 2017

England has been confirmed as the host nation for the 2021 Women's European Championship.

The Football Association were the only bidders for the tournament and UEFA confirmed England as hosts on Monday at its Executive Committee meeting in Dublin.

Wembley will stage the final in July 2021, while the other proposed venues included in the bid are Brighton's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Notts County's Meadow Lane, Peterborough's Abax Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

"Euro 2017 in Holland was a big success and I'm absolutely expecting an even bigger success in England," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"The infrastructure is great, women's football is rising every day. We are investing a lot of money into it and I'm very optimistic and looking forward to it."

FA chief executive Martin Glenn welcomed UEFA's decision to name England as hosts.

"Bringing Euro 2021 to England will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women's football and will allow us to amplify our significant commitment to growing the game," he said.

England previously hosted the tournament in 2005

"We cannot underestimate the positive impact this tournament will have on inspiring the next generation."

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, added: "This is fantastic news for the FA, the country and, crucially, for the future development of girls' and women's football in England.

"A home Euro in 2021 has the potential to be a pivotal moment in the development of the women's game in England."