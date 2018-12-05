WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from Tuesday's Premier League games
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Tuesday's games as Manchester City, Brighton, West Ham and Bournemouth all win.
Watford 1-2 Manchester City
Leaders Manchester City survived a late scare to see off Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.
Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace
Three goals in an incident-packed first half handed 10-man Brighton a 3-1 victory over rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.
West Ham 3-1 Cardiff
Lucas Perez scored twice to help West Ham blow away Cardiff 3-1 as Joe Ralls' penalty miss proved costly on Tuesday.
Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield
Bournemouth ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.