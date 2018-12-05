Football News

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from Tuesday's Premier League games

Last Updated: 05/12/18 12:46am
3:27
A round-up of Tuesday's Premier League action, as League leaders Manchester City travelled to Watford and West Ham hosted Cardiff
A round-up of Tuesday's Premier League action, as League leaders Manchester City travelled to Watford and West Ham hosted Cardiff

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Tuesday's games as Manchester City, Brighton, West Ham and Bournemouth all win.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Tuesday's four games...

Watford 1-2 Manchester City

Leaders Manchester City survived a late scare to see off Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.
3:01
Highlights from Manchester City's win over Watford in the Premier League.

Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Three goals in an incident-packed first half handed 10-man Brighton a 3-1 victory over rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.
2:50
Highlights from Brighton's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

West Ham 3-1 Cardiff

Lucas Perez scored twice to help West Ham blow away Cardiff 3-1 as Joe Ralls' penalty miss proved costly on Tuesday.
2:55
Highlights from West Ham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield

Bournemouth ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.
2:05
Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

