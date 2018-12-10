When is the Club World Cup and who could Real Madrid face?

Sergio Ramos celebrates winning the 2017 Club World Cup

Real Madrid will be looking to win the Club World Cup for a third year in a row when the tournament gets underway in the United Arab Emirates this month.

The Champions League winners could face either Boca Juniors or River Plate in the final while there will also be champions from Oceania, Asia, Africa and Concacaf competing.

Here's everything you need to know…

When is the Club World Cup?

The tournament runs from December 12-22, with games either starting at 1pm or 3.30pm UK time.

Who is playing?

The Club World Cup features the most recent continental champions from the game's six confederations, together with the host nation.

The five champions currently qualified for the competition are Real Madrid (Europe), Team Wellington (Oceania), Kashima Antlers (Asia), Esperance de Tunis (Africa) and CD Guadalajara (Concacaf).

Real beat Gremio in last year's final

They will be joined by either Boca Juniors or River Plate, who are competing in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Sunday.

The Libertadores final will be played in Madrid after it was twice postponed due to fan violence outside the ground.

0:37 Boca Juniors players were injured when their bus was attacked prior to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final (pictures courtesy of ESPN) Boca Juniors players were injured when their bus was attacked prior to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final (pictures courtesy of ESPN)

Representing the host nation are Al Ain, the 2017/18 Arabian Gulf League champions.

Copa Libertadores final: All you need to know

How does it work?

The first match of the tournament takes place between Al Ain and Team Wellington on December 12.

The winner of that match plays Esperance de Tunis in the second round while Kashima Antlers play CD Guadalajara in the other half of the draw.

Striker Marcus Berg, who played for Sweden against England at the 2018 World Cup, should feature for Al Ain

Boca Juniors/River Plate and Real Madrid enter at the semi-final stage, with their first matches played on December 18 and December 19 respectively.

Real Madrid will play Kashima Antlers or CD Guadalajara in the semis while Boca or River Plate will play the winner of the other second-round match.

That could mean a final between Real Madrid and Boca Juniors or River Plate on December 22.

Real defender Raphael Varane says they are keen to win the tournament for a third year in a row.

"We want to keep making history. We're very excited because it's not easy to get to this stage, you have to win the Champions League," he said.

"What's more, winning three in a row has never been done before and we want to keep making history. We know it's difficult but we're excited and hungry to play this competition."

You can follow games from the Club World Cup with Sky Sports live blogs