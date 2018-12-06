Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Shkodran Mustafi celebrates his goal against Manchester United with team-mates

Arsenal v Huddersfield

Key stat: Huddersfield have collected just two points in their last seven Premier League visits to play 'big six' clubs, scoring just twice, while Arsenal have lost just two of their last 19 home league matches, with both of them coming against Manchester City.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games under Emery

Form: Arsenal are unbeaten in 20 in all competitions and sit in fifth position after their draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday. David Wagner's team have lost their last two by the same scoreline, 2-1, and find themselves one point above the relegation zone.

Main men: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted 10 goals this campaign and is currently the top scorer in the league, while Aaron Mooy has scored twice in his last three games but could have had more in his last two matches.

Burnley v Brighton

Key stat: The last five encounters between these two sides have ended as draws, while Burnley are unbeaten against Brighton in eight games, last losing to them in 2012.

Form: Sean Dyche's men have not tasted victory in eight matches and have lost their last three games, leaving them in 19th. Brighton have won their last two matches and are now in mid-table.

Florin Andone is looking for three in three

Main men: Burnley may be in short supply in terms of goals, but Sam Vokes has the most with three. Florin Andone has been on the scoresheet in his last two matches and could be the third Romanian player to do so in three matches, after Dan Petrescu and Adrian Mutu. Glenn Murray has hit the net eight times for Brighton too.

Cardiff v Southampton

Key stat: Southampton have lost on seven of their last eight visits to Cardiff, who have won three of their last four games, which is the most they managed in their previous 18 in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will face Cardiff in his first league game

Form: Cardiff have earned more than half their points in their last four matches, winning twice in that time and placing them in 16th. Southampton are without a win in 13 in all competitions, their longest run since October 1998. Ralph Hasenhuttl takes over with his new side sitting in 18th place.

Main men: Callum Paterson has three goals in seven, and is expected to lead the line for Neil Warnock's side. Stuart Armstrong has three goals in as many games and will be pivotal for Hasenhuttl in linking up with Charlie Austin, who netted against Tottenham.

Man Utd v Fulham

Key stat: Fulham have lost 21 times in their last 23 away fixtures against Manchester United in all competitions and are winless in 10 Premier League away games, losing their last six in a row.

Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri meet again

Form: Man Utd have drawn their last three league games and have not won in four, putting them eight points adrift of fourth place. Since Claudio Ranieri took over, Fulham have won, lost and drawn, moving them to one point from safety.

Main men: Anthony Martial netted his seventh league goal in eight when he scored against Arsenal. Aleksandar Mitrovic is Fulham's leading goalscorer with seven goals.

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Key stat: Three of the last six meetings between these two have ended as draws, while the side scoring first have never lost in 18 matches.

Form: Manuel Pellegrini will be pleased as his side have scored three goals in each of their last two, recording two wins and propelling West Ham to 13th. Crystal Palace were defeated by rivals Brighton on Tuesday but posted impressive results beforehand as they drew with Man Utd and won against Burnley, seeing Roy Hodgson and his team sit in 15th.

Lucas Perez will be wanting to kick on from here

Main men: Despite failing to find the net in his last nine Premier League games, Wilfried Zaha notched three in his first four and remains a constant threat for Crystal Palace. Lucas Perez claimed a brace against Cardiff, meaning his first three league goals have come from the bench.

Leeds v QPR

Key stat: Leeds are searching for their third consecutive league victory over QPR for the first time in their history, while QPR only have the solitary win in their last eight trips to Elland Road.

Form: Marcelo Bielsa's side have won three on the spin, keeping three clean sheets in that time and putting them second in the Sky Bet Championship table. QPR have only registered one win in five and lost to Hull 3-2 last time out.

Kemar Roofe is the main man for Leeds

Main men: Kemar Roofe has eight in 14 starts for Leeds and is their top scorer. Luke Freeman has five goals for Steve McLaren's side, while summer-signing Nakhi Wells has directly contributed to five goals for QPR, scoring three and assisting two.

