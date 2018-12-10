Ref Watch: Two Newcastle decisions from Mike Dean were correct, says Dermot Gallagher

Mike Dean got his decisions correct at Newcastle, according to Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch

Dermot Gallagher returns with Ref Watch as he casts his eye over the weekend's contentious incidents from the Premier League and beyond.

There were calls from Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez for VAR to be introduced immediately after there were two incidents in their loss to Wolves on Sunday.

But what does former Premier League expert Gallagher think of this and other flash points? Read on to found out...

INCIDENT: Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when DeAndre Yedlin slipped as he tried to play the ball to Jamaal Lascelles. It allowed Jota to get past the defender, who deliberately pulled him back just outside the penalty area. The referee showed him a straight red card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

1:57 DeAndre Yedlin was sent off during Newcastle’s defeat to Wolves DeAndre Yedlin was sent off during Newcastle’s defeat to Wolves

DERMOT SAYS: Mike Dean had a top-drawer performance, I would say, and got all the big decisions correct. It is 100 per cent a red card and VAR would have endorsed his decision. The law says he has to be able to get a shot away, he's got the ball under control, he takes one step forward and if you do that, you can shoot. You don't have to wait for the defender to challenge you.

INCIDENT: Wilfred Boly caught Ayoze Perez in the face with an elbow, seeing the Newcastle forward go to ground clutching his face in the area. Neither a red card nor penalty was given by the referee.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

1:16 Shola Ameobi and Matt Murray felt Ayoze Perez should have been awarded a penalty after Willy Boly appeared to catch the striker with his elbow Shola Ameobi and Matt Murray felt Ayoze Perez should have been awarded a penalty after Willy Boly appeared to catch the striker with his elbow

DERMOT SAYS: I think Mike Dean believes Boly is using his arm for leverage rather than a weapon. If you look at it, he raises his arms, which all players do to get off the ground. I thought the ball had hit him in the face anyhow - which it does eventually - but I don't think he throws his elbow, it's always there. Because of the challenge for the ball, there's no doubt he connects with him, but I think it is just a thing that happens. It is physical contact but I don't think it is something where he has gone to hit him.

2:30 Rafa Benitez says it is clear VAR needs to be introduced in the Premier League after several decisions didn't go Newcastle's way in their home defeat to Wolves Rafa Benitez says it is clear VAR needs to be introduced in the Premier League after several decisions didn't go Newcastle's way in their home defeat to Wolves

INCIDENT: Alexandre Lacazette was flagged for offside in the first half. An under-hit his pass back from Mathias Jorgensen to Jonas Lossl allowed Lacazette to round the goalkeeper and slot home. However, the assistant referee had his flag raised and the goal was ruled out.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It is the right decision because when the ball is flicked on by Aubameyang, Lacazette is offside. He then impacts on the defender because he starts in an offside position and assistant Simon Becker has waited because if Lacazette gets onto the ball, he will flag.

0:35 Alexandre Lacazette saw his first-half strike controversially ruled out for offside during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Alexandre Lacazette saw his first-half strike controversially ruled out for offside during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield

But Lacazette then moves to an onside position and as soon as he does that, he realises he hasn't been flagged and then goes towards the defender which impacts on his ability to play that ball. It's at that point that the assistant flags.

INCIDENT: Heung-Min Son crossed the ball for Dele Alli at the back post, which the midfielder headed into the back of the net. There were questions of offside in the build-up, but the goal stood.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: He is just onside. Again, it is all about positioning and it's interesting with assistants, because if you're in the right position, then you're 99.9 per cent certain. I do think he is onside because you have got to be ahead of the player and if anything, only his arm is and you can't score with your arm. It is tight and that's why you would say you can't give it for offside.

2:01 Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Liverpool opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Asmir Begovic spilled a half-volley from Roberto Firmino, which Mohamed Salah converted from close range. However, replays showed he was offside when Firmino initially had his shot.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

0:49 Mo Salah was marginally offside as he opened the scoring for Liverpool in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth Mo Salah was marginally offside as he opened the scoring for Liverpool in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth

DERMOT SAYS: The easy answer is no, he's not onside, but let's be fair, when you see it first of all, you think he is onside. I was shocked when I saw the sideways view and it is pretty tight, bearing in mind the assistant has to watch from where the shot comes in. I can't say it is a correct decision, because it's not, but I can understand, with how tight it is, how it got overlooked.

INCIDENT: Yves Bissouma tried to clear a ball with a high boot, with Phil Bardsley coming in with his head to also try and meet it. While the ball was cleared, Bardsley went down clutching his head after appearing to be caught by the Brighton midfielder.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

2:53 Highlights from Burnley's win against Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Burnley's win against Brighton in the Premier League

DERMOT SAYS: This is a tough, tough call because this all depends on whether he touches the player. If he touches the ball, it's a foul but I've watched this over and over again and I can't decide if he's touched Bardsley in that case. It is a high foot but the most he can give is an indirect free kick. His priority there is to decide whether it is a penalty but you cannot show me anything where he touches him so I think no penalty.