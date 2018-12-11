Yaya Toure leaves Olympiakos after just three months and five games for Greek club

Yaya Toure made just five appearances for Olympiakos

Yaya Toure has "mutually agreed" to terminate his contract at Olympiakos after making just five appearances for the club.

The 35-year-old midfielder left Manchester City in the summer after his contract expired, and went on to rejoin Olympiakos in September.

The move signalled a return to the Greek Super League club Toure initially made his mark in Europe with 12 years ago.

I came back to @olympiacos_org because of the fans and to win trophies for them. Our bond is special.



So we have to do more to win for them and I will do everything to make that happen.



This club is for the FANS! We will give our ALL 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/3msUrab4w9 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 13, 2018

However, at the time of signing the club did not release financial details or information of the contract's duration, and the Ivorian's second stint at Olympiakos has ultimately ended after just five appearances, with two coming in the league.

A statement on the club's website said: "Yaya is and remains an important member of the Olympiakos family, who has marked a central part of the history of the club. Olympiakos would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the club.

Yaya Toure was released by Manchester City in the summer after 230 appearances for the club

"Yaya will remain deeply devoted to the Club and wishes to Olympiakos lots of success. Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiakos will always be open for him. Our paths will surely cross again."

Toure was released from City after playing 230 matches and scoring 59 goals for the club. He won three Premier League titles during his stay in England.