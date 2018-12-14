Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool want to end title wait

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are top of the Premier League

Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be keen to make their own mark in the club's history and end the 28-year wait for a league title.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after 16 games, with Guardiola's Manchester City one point behind in second, as they look to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990.

Guardiola admits the record will hang heavy on Liverpool's shoulders, but says with the quality of their squad they should be hungry for the title regardless of their barren run in the league.

Asked if there is a desire in England for Liverpool to win the league, he said: "I don't know. Liverpool and United are the two biggest clubs in England and 28 years without winning the league is many, many years.

"I would say the position [they are in], with the manager and the players they have, they will be up for the challenge to write their own history.

"For them it's so important, but more than that they are a top side, a top team and for the last eight or nine years they are playing really well, so competitive and losing few points.

"They are going to drop very few points, so that's why we have to be there close to them to catch-up."

Former Barcelona coach Guardiola says the Premier League title race reminds him of battles he had with Real Madrid while in La Liga, but says in England six teams are in the race, including Manchester United.

"It's quite similar [to title race with Real Madrid]," added Guardiola ahead of Saturday's match against Everton.

"I had that feeling. We just try to win every game to be there and when you are in front to try and keep the momentum.

"The opponents are good, not just Liverpool. I think Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Manchester United could make a good run and join us.

"We knew it from the beginning, the level has increased. The feeling we have, everybody has that feeling. It's not just Manchester City that will have the feeling of [worrying] about dropping points, that's why everybody is giving extra."