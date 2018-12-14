Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero in contention for Manchester City vs Everton

Kevin De Bruyne is in contention to return for Manchester City against Everton on Saturday, says Pep Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero was involved in City's last two training sessions without pain after missing the club's last three Premier League matches because of a muscle injury and will face a late fitness test ahead of the lunchtime kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

De Bruyne has not played since he injured his knee ligament in the EFL Cup win over Fulham on November 1, having already missed the first two months of the season with a separate knee injury.

Guardiola said: "De Bruyne is the same as Aguero. No pain. So we will see (if he plays tomorrow)."

Manchester City, who trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points, were down to just 15 available first-team players for their Champions League group match against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, Guardiola said earlier this week.

John Stones was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 win with a knee problem, but Guardiola revealed the England defender had treatment and would be training on Friday afternoon.

Despite City's injury list - which includes David Silva, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo - the City boss reiterated his stance from two weeks ago that there will be no January signings at the club.

Everton are yet to lose to Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad, having drawn both games.

"We made good games but we dropped four points," Guardiola said. "Tomorrow is another game, the Everton team has changed completely with [Gylfi] Sigurdsson and Richarlison, Yerry Mina - it is a top side.

"I'm really impressed with how they have done so far. It will be a tough game. We will see how we react playing at 12.30pm."