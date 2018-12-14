Manchester City vs Everton preview: City look to respond after defeat

Manchester City v Everton is live on Sky Sports from 11.30am on Saturday

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season when they host Everton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

City saw their unbeaten start ended by Chelsea as they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That result allowed Liverpool to move top of the table, but City could welcome back Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne this weekend.

Both players will be assessed ahead of the visit of Everton, who are unbeaten in their last three league matches at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola said: "In both of my games against Everton at home, we played really well and in the second game we had an incredible second half to get a draw.

"It will be a tough game. I'm really impressed with how they have done so far."

Man City vs Everton Live on

Everton start the weekend seventh in the table and could move up to sixth if they can beat City.

"We will go to City with the belief we can cause them a lot of problems," said defender Michael Keane.

"We have to believe we can win. There has been a lot of progress here this season, which is showing in the way we are playing."

1:33 Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of this weekend's Premier League action Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of this weekend's Premier League action

Team news

Aguero and De Bruyne will be assessed along with defender John Stones, who suffered a knee injury in the midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is a doubt for Everton.

Match stats

In all competitions, Manchester City have won just two of their last seven games against Everton (D3 L2), managing only one clean sheet in this run (0-0 in January 2016).

Everton have drawn each of their last three away games against Manchester City in the Premier League, with just four goals being scored in these meetings (two each).

2:42 Watch highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City Watch highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City

Manchester City have not lost a Premier League game against a non "big six" opponent since January 2017 versus Everton. Since then, they have won 139/153 points in these matches (W44 D7 L0).

Manchester City have won their last nine Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 33-6.

Manchester City have won just 25 per cent of their Premier League games against Everton under Pep Guardiola (P4 W1 D2 L1) - indeed, only against Liverpool (20 per cent) do they have a lower win percentage in the competition since Guardiola took charge (min. 3 meetings).

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have conceded seven Premier League goals against Everton - against no other side have they shipped more.

Since the start of last season, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 26 goals in 21 Premier League home games (17 goals, 9 assists).

Merson's prediction

I never go against Man City at home, and although Everton will make it hard for them, and seem to play better against the bigger teams, I can't go against City here.

A lot of people are saying Everton have improved, but I'm not sure. The first half against Liverpool they did look a different team, yes, and they were unlucky not to be ahead.

Then they play Newcastle and Watford at home and fail to win either. That's the same old Everton we know. When they're expected to win, I'm not sure about them. I think they're an underdog team, but City will win this.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)