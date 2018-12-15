European Paper Talks: Inter Milan willing to sell Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan are willing to sell Ivan Perisic this summer

Transfers are afoot, and our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the best of the news from around Europe.

Italy

His profile had never been higher after helping Croatia to the World Cup final in the summer, but Inter Milan rejected all offers for Ivan Perisic, however, next summer they will be willing to accept around €50m (£45m) for the midfielder. Manchester United were heavily linked in the past, but now they will have competition from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. (Tuttosport)

Roma are looking to improve their squad in January and are linked with moves for Young Boys midfielder Sekou Sanogo and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund. It is believed director of sport, Monchi, has put these two players at the top of his wanted list. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Julian Weigl has attracted interest from Roma

Mauro Icardi is ready to sign a new contract with Inter Milan, one which will last until 2023. On social media, his wife and agent Wanda Nara, revealed she was still reading the details of the deal worth €7m (£6.3m) per year, keeping him at the San Siro despite interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. (Italian press)

Spain

Brazilian defender Marcelo has admitted Real Madrid lost 'the world's best player' in the summer. But although Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, he insists no individual is bigger than the club. "Any team would like to have Cristiano, but ultimately Madrid will always be Madrid and we'll have the best players in every positions. (Club del Deportista)

One of Manchester City's most impressive defenders this season, Aymeric Laporte, has yet to represent France at senior level, but although he is eligible for Spain, it's not a route he will pursue. "I'm fighting to play for France because I'm French. I don't have dual citizenship and I'm not going to apply for it." (EITB)

Barcelona and Sevilla are reportedly keeping a close eye on Getafe defender Djene Dakonam, but the club's president has ruled out any sale of the 26-year-old, saying the centre-back, who can also play at right-back, is 'completely focused on Getafe.' (Marca)

Real Madrid Keylor Navas is reportedly unhappy sitting on the bench

Keylor Navas is 'unhappy' with his role on the bench for Real Madrid and is keen on making a move in the summer, but the Spanish giants won't let him leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January. The goalkeeper is also expecting a child in February, reducing the chance of him pushing for a move. (Marca)

France

Former France and Bayern Munich defender, Willy Sagnol, has warned Monaco boss Thierry Henry that his negative gestures on the sidelines could have an ongoing impact on his players. "Be careful, he must not lose his team, avoid actions that can annoy and irritate." (RMC Sport)

Germany

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League group stage, now Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is a target for Arsenal and Tottenham. The Austrian international is under contract till 2021, but it is believed he does have a release clause. (Bild)