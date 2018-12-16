LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - Liverpool vs Manchester United, Raheem Sterling reaction

On the latest Sunday Supplement podcast, Oliver Kay, Rodney Hinds, Neil Custis and John Cross discuss the weekend's talking points.

Hinds, the sports editor of the UK's only Afro-Caribbean weekly newspaper, joined the panel to discuss the fallout to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Raheem Sterling last weekend, the 24-year-old's response to it, and how it could affect the media.

They also looked forward to Liverpool and Manchester United's clash on Super Sunday, which you can catch on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm.

The panel discussed whether trophies are the be-all and end-all in football - for United and Premier League rivals Tottenham - with Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino coming in for criticism for their lack of silverware recently.

