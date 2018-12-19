Liverpool's Fabinho says he has found his 'rhythm' after slow start at Anfield

Fabinho has made 13 appearances for Liverpool since arriving in May

Fabinho has admitted he took his time to adapt to life at Liverpool following his summer arrival, but says he has now found his "rhythm" at Anfield.

The Brazil midfielder joined the Reds from Monaco for £43.7m in May, but he did not make his first start until the end of September.

However, after initially struggling to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp's team, he has now become a regular in the Liverpool midfield, and claimed his first assist during the 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Fabinho told Liverpool's website: "The intensity is different from what I am used to (but) I've got into the rhythm of the team and got used to the style of play.

"The role that the manager asks of me is what I'm used to, so there were no problems in adapting in that respect.

"Obviously in the first games I didn't have that automatic understanding with the rest of the team, so I had to work a bit harder to understand other players' runs, but I can do this faster now."

Before moving to Liverpool, Fabinho spent the majority of his career in France and, while he says nothing has surprised him since moving to England, he highlighted the competitiveness of the Premier League.

"Nothing has surprised me," Fabinho insisted. "When I came here I already had an idea about how the Premier League would be, but the difference is the physically intense nature, the difficulty of every single game, whether you're playing against a team who are at the top or the bottom.

Fabinho has become a regular in Jurgen Klopp's first-choice XI in recent weeks after initially spending most of his time on the bench

"It's always a big challenge. I don't remember many games that we've won by a large margin, which demonstrates the competitiveness.

"It's what I expected from following it on the TV, but playing in it, you really appreciate that it is the most competitive league in the world and the hardest championship to win."