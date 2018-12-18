Virgil Van Dijk says Liverpool are not getting carried away

Virgil Van Dijk is urging Liverpool to maintain their high standards

Virgil Van Dijk insists Liverpool will not get complacent despite returning to the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a point clear following their 3-1 win over Manchester United but face a demanding schedule over the festive period.

They play Wolves at Molineux on Friday, live on Sky Sports, before games against Newcastle and Arsenal in quick succession.

Liverpool then travel to Manchester City on January 3, and Van Dijk is aware that things can quickly unravel.

"We are in mid-December and the season is still too long," said Van Dijk.

"We are very happy we're in the position that we're in now but that can change in two or three weeks so we won't get carried away.

"We'll try to keep on doing what we're doing and, obviously, stay confident.

"It (Wolves) is another game we want to win. It's going to be very tough there. They are in a great moment but so are we so we will have to prepare well and know their strengths and their weaknesses as well."

Confidence is something they have in goalkeeper Alisson despite his howler against United, dropping the ball at the feet of Jesse Lingard who equalised.

Such is the strength of spirit in the dressing room, Van Dijk felt comfortable jokingly admonishing the Brazil international afterwards.

"I said to him 'We have no clean sheet because of you!' No, I made a joke out of it. He's been fantastic for us," he added.

"It happens, everyone makes mistakes. Maybe I didn't react as well as maybe I could have. It happens sometimes.

"It's how we react and he did brilliantly in the second half. He didn't get nervous. We had to all bounce back and we did. I said to him, 'Just keep going, keep your head up and we'll be fine'."