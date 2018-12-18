Liverpool in high spirits in training at Melwood on Tuesday

Liverpool players were all smiles at Melwood on Tuesday as they trained ahead of their Friday Night Football clash with Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed two momentous wins inside a week at Anfield ahead of the busy festive Premier League fixture schedule.

They beat Napoli 1-0 to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League before defeating Manchester United 3-1 at the weekend.

Klopp has Xherdan Shaqiri to thank for scoring the decisive goals on Sunday, but that did not stop the German giving his Swiss charge a little kick up the backside as he waited for his players to get set up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold sat out the session along with the club's long-term absentees Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp ruled him out of Friday's game against Wolves but expects the defender to be back in contention soon after.

Click on the video above to see Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Andy Robertson among others enjoying a training session under the lights at Melwood.