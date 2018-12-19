WATCH: Jose Mourinho guarded on Manchester United exit

0:34 Jose Mourinho speaks to Sky Sports News following his sacking at Manchester United Jose Mourinho speaks to Sky Sports News following his sacking at Manchester United

Watch as Jose Mourinho speaks with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill for the first time since leaving Manchester United as he walks near his home in central London.

Mourinho refused to be drawn on his sacking on Tuesday by United, whom he left after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford.

As he walks down a street near his house, he starts by saying hello then, when asked if has anything to say about the last 24 hours, adds: "No, you know me."

Mourinho then continues: "I have nothing to say. You know me. If you want to walk with me, let's go to Battersea. No problem for me. I have nothing to say, bye."

The Portuguese coach won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season with United before guiding them to second in the Premier League in May.

This season, however, United have struggled and currently sit sixth in the table, closer on points to the relegation zone than leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as Mourinho's replacement on a caretaker basis until the end of the season on Wednesday.

