Jaap Stam believes his management style suits Premier League

Jaap Stam wants to return to management

Jaap Stam is desperate to get back into management and believes his style suits the Premier League.

Stam left Reading by mutual consent in March with the club just three points above the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Manchester United defender is looking to return to management and says he has had offers but would prefer a club that matches his ambitions.

Stam told Sky Sports News: "If the opportunity is there then I'd prefer to work in the UK but if something else pops up then I'm open to that as well.

"I'm sure I can work the Premier League, maybe my style of play is better suited to the Premier League than in the Championship.

Stam was surprised by Solskjaer's appointment and is desperate to get back into management

"But if the opportunity is there to work in the championship I would love to do that as well.

"I'm open for everything, even League One it doesn't matter, as long as the team I work with wants to improve themselves and has certain ambitions to go forward.

"There's been many offers from certain clubs but there's nothing yet for myself to say I'm going to do this"

Stam's enjoyed his first managerial role with Reading, who he took to the Championship play-off final, but believes he did not receive the backing he needed to stay competitive the hunt for promotion.

"It was a great time working at Reading, especially the first season getting very close to going to the Premier League," he said.

"If the club doesn't want to invest then it's going to be hard to maintain that certain level.

"The second season is always going to be harder and then you need to bring extra quality into the squad.

"If that's not going to happen then it becomes a very difficult time and that's what happened in the second season."