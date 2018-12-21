Newry City-Glentoran match postponed

Friday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and Glentoran has been postponed following what the league describe as a "serious traffic incident involving the match officials".

All four officials were travelling together in a car which was involved in an incident on the Warrenpoint Road.

A NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) spokesperson has told Sky Sports News that two of the officials have been taken to hospital.

And a Glentoran statement read: "The thoughts of everyone at Glentoran are with the match officials involved in tonight's accident in Newry.

"We extend our best wishes and hope they will be fit and able to celebrate a happy Christmas at home with their families."