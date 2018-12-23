Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Tottenham thrashed Everton 6-2 in the highest-scoring match in the Premier League this season to move six points behind leaders Liverpool.

In the Scottish Premiership, a double from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos sealed a 2-1 win against St Johnstone.

Leeds are top of the Championship at Christmas after Kemar Roofe scored a 95th-minute winner to beat Aston Villa 3-2

Anthony Joshua has sent a new message to Deontay Wilder, insisting he "is ready" to crown an undisputed champion.

