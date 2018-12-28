Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

It's a bumper football weekend on Sky Sports - including tough trips for Chelsea and Manchester City and the Old Firm clash. Get the lowdown on what's coming up with our handy guide.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Sunday 11:30am

The first game of the day sees Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace as they look to keep up with the title challengers. Palace have won more points in their last three Premier League games than they had in their previous 11 in the competition. However, Chelsea are winless in their last five away Premier League London derbies (D2 L3), their longest run without a win on the road since a run of eight between December 2010 and September 2012. Something has to give!

Southampton vs Manchester City

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 2pm

What has gone wrong at Manchester City? City have lost three of their last four Premier League games - as many as they had in their previous 70 in the competition. Southampton have enjoyed a renaissance under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with two wins from their last three matches taking them clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 4.15pm

Manchester United look to continue their improvement under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. It is two wins from two for Solskjaer since taking over from Jose Mourinho, scoring eight goals in the process. Bournemouth have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games, conceding 21 goals along the way. Solskjaer will fancy his chances of making it three from three.

Rangers vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 11.30am)

Hibernian vs Hearts - (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 5pm)

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

England Women's internationals Toni Duggan and Lucy Bronze, alongside the band Everyone You Know, join Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy on the show.

Tubes meets Ryan Giggs to talk through his former Manchester United team-mates and Nottingham Forest fans are in the studio for a packed show that includes all your favourites like Megnuts of the Week and Let's All Laugh at Diving.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 8.30am

Host Neil Ashton is joined by the Daily Mail's Martin Samuel, the Sunday Mirror's chief football writer Simon Mullock and Raphael Honigstein of Der Speigel to run through all the top stories from the national newspapers.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 10am

