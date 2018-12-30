Sunday Supplement podcast - December 30

Neil Ashton was joined by Martin Samuel, Simon Mullock and Raphael Honigstein on the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as they discussed the big talking points.

It has been a busy week in the world of football, and the guests began the show by discussing Liverpool's title challenge and what Jurgen Klopp will do in order to keep his players focused.

Honigstein provides insight on why Bundesliga clubs are interested in English youngsters amid Bayern Munich tabling a second bid for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

There was also discussion about the future of Eden Hazard and Christian Pulisic as well as Manchester United's resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Samuel, Mullock and Honigstein also chatted about their football highlights of 2018 and look ahead to the new year. Click above to hear the latest from Sunday Supplement.