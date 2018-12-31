Huddersfield will be active in January transfer window, says owner Dean Hoyle

Owner Dean Hoyle says he will not allow the club to "sleepwalk into relegation"

Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle says he will not let the club "sleepwalk into relegation" and will be active in the January transfer window.

The Terriers' club record-equalling seventh straight defeat at Fulham on Saturday has left them five points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

However, in a New Year message to fans, Hoyle has promised the club will be "active" during the January transfer window in a bid to retain their top-flight status after defying the odds to survive last season.

"I know many of those moments will live with Town fans forever and I'm immensely proud of that," lifelong fan Hoyle said in a statement on the club's official website.

Manager David Wagner has been backed and will be able to spend in January

"For my part, I can only say this; I will not allow us to sleepwalk into relegation.

"I can promise you that we will fight with everything we have; that is my minimum expectation."

Hoyle has given his backing to manager David Wagner, and turned his attention to the opening of the January transfer window.

"The January transfer window opens tomorrow and that's a big talking point in the media and for our fans, understandably," he said.

Recent defeats to Manchester United and Fulham have put Huddersfield bottom

"We will be active in this window, but not at the financial risk of the club. There is a balance to be struck, for sure, and we will strive to get that balance between risk and reward correct.

"We all know how far this club has come in recent years and I know every fan is proud of that, but that cannot be an excuse for not doing everything we can to be successful in the here and now.

"Having achieved what we have and reached the highest level of English football again, we cannot - and will not - give it up easily."