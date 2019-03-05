Would Gareth Bale suit Manchester United or Tottenham?

2:37 The Debate panel discuss the likelihood of Gareth Bale joining either Manchester United or Tottenham The Debate panel discuss the likelihood of Gareth Bale joining either Manchester United or Tottenham

Manchester United or Tottenham would be suitable destinations for Gareth Bale if he was to leave Real Madrid, Liam Rosenior and Ryan Mason said on The Debate.

Bale has been criticised during his time in the Spanish capital for reportedly refusing to socialise with his team-mates and speculation he has experienced difficulty with the Spanish language.

The 29-year-old was jeered by Real fans on Saturday when replaced by Marco Asensio in the 61st minute as they suffered their second defeat to rivals Barcelona in just four days at the Santiago Bernabeu, and came off the bench during Tuesday's 4-1 defeat by Ajax in the Champions League last 16.

Mason, who was at Spurs with Bale until 2013, says both United and Spurs stick out as potential suitors, and says it would be a marquee signing for Spurs in particular as they move into their new stadium.

Mason said: "Manchester United and Tottenham stick out for me, as they are both clubs looking to get back to that top level. I think Manchester City are recruiting in a way where they recruit young, trying to develop.

"Bale could play anywhere, but I think for Tottenham it would be a huge statement signing, improve their front line and in wide positions. Why not make him that marquee signing as they move into that new stadium?

"The type of mentality he has, he'll be thinking: 'Where can I go and impact things and win things?' He'll want to go and make the rest of his career as successful as possible."

Liam Rosenior also feels United would suit Bale, but says a move back to Spurs would be difficult, given the club's philosophy has changed since he left the club in 2013.

"On current form and style of play you'd probably say Manchester United. You could argue Tottenham, but they're so set in their ways, it would be difficult for him to come back.

"The transition the club have made since he left has been massive, so it would be a totally different football club.

"He's won four Champions Leagues, so from his point of view anywhere from Real is a step down. But I'm sure he's at a stage in his career where he wants to be enjoying his football.

