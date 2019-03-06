Sky Sports Fantasy Football Form Guide: Virgil van Dijk at the top

Andrew Roberton and Virgil van Dijk are fifth and first respectively in the form guide

With another busy weekend of Fantasy Football to come, we evaluate the top five players who have racked up the most points from their last five games.

Coming into the latter stages of the season, points can change league positions and the tables can turn quite easily, especially if a couple of players are in a rich vein of form - these players could be potential replacements or transfers for the forthcoming weeks.

Check out the players below to see how they have performed in their last five games...

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, £9.9m) - 59 points



Virgil van Dijk tops the charts due to his superior value for money in comparison to Sergio Aguero, who also has 59 points. The Dutch defender is the highest points scorer in Fantasy Football with 236 thus far and has been crucial in Liverpool's title challenge.

Van Dijk has helped to keep four consecutive clean sheets and even scored 23 points against Watford after scoring twice. He has clocked up two tier one and two tier two bonus points from his last five matches, seeing him to beat Aguero to top spot.

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, £12.9m) - 59 points

Sergio Aguero could be in line for the Premier League Golden Boot

An impressive 24-point haul occurred not once, but twice, for Sergio Aguero after he scored two hat-tricks against Arsenal and Chelsea in a matter of weeks. This made up the bulk of his scoreline and subsequently earned him two Sky Sports Man of the Match awards.

He registered tier one shot bonus points in both of these matches and added a seventh in five against West Ham from the penalty spot, taking his goal tally for the season to 18, putting the Argentine in prime position to pull away from the chasing pack in the race for the Golden Boot.

3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, £10.2m) - 43 points

Wilfried Zaha has more goals in his last five starts than in his first 20 of the season

Despite being suspended in one of his last five matches, Wilfried Zaha has reached double figures in Fantasy Football points in three of his last four, compared to just one double-figure score in his previous 21 starts.

His points tally for his last four games has derived from his four goals and two MOTM awards, putting him ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Crystal Palace's top points scorer in Fantasy Football with 131 points in total.

4. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford, £7.7m) - 41 points

Gerard Deulofeu has been in fine form for Watford

Gerard Deulofeu has been directly involved in five goals from his last five Premier League outings. Most notably, the Watford playmaker hit a hat-trick away at Cardiff, while creating a goal and taking home a MOTM award, from which he bragged a hefty 30 Fantasy Football points.

This accounts for 73.2 per cent of his 41 points from his last five games, meaning sometimes, it just takes one high-scoring performance to make a player's averages worthwhile when he is in your side with Deulofeu averaging just over eight points per match from his last five games. Only 4.4 per cent of Fantasy Football managers would have benefited from Deulofeu's recent success.

5. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool, £9m) - 41 points

Robertson has been one the top five best performing players for Fantasy Football managers in recent weeks

Andrew Robertson misses out on fourth due to Deulofeu's superior value for money, yet the Scotland international demonstrates a number of similarities to Van Dijk, racking up just under half of his points from the four consecutive clean sheets that Liverpool have kept. However, where the left-back does excel is in the assists section, tallying three in his last five and nine for the campaign thus far.