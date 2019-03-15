Ligue 1 round-up: Monaco ease relegation fears with Lille win

Carlos Vinicius' winner eased Monaco's worries

Monaco further eased their Ligue 1 relegation fears after a late winner from Carlos Vinicius sank second-placed Lille 1-0.

Vinicius struck in the final minute, coolly lifting the ball over the head of defender Jose Fonte in the area before firing home.

The victory stretched Monaco's unbeaten run to seven matches and lifted them nine points clear of the danger zone.

But Lille will look back on a host of missed chances. Thiago Mendes should have fired them ahead midway through the first half but lifted his shot over the crossbar.

Jonathan Bamba was also off target and Nicolas Pepe was denied by Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic but Lille could not find a way through and remain 17points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Firmin Ndombe Mubele grabbed a late equaliser as Toulouse snatched a 1-1 draw in Nice.

Wylan Cyprien put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes with a deflected free-kick, and moments later he hit the frame of the goal with another set-piece.

But Mubele scrambled in the equaliser two minutes from full-time after Nice failed to clear a corner.