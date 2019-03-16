Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says Isaac Hayden can play for England

Isaac Hayden has played in all of Newcastle's past 12 Premier League games

Rafa Benitez says it is still possible Isaac Hayden could stay at Newcastle and insists the midfielder is good enough to play for England.

Hayden is keen to leave Newcastle and return to the south of England for family reasons, making his intentions known in the previous two transfer windows.

However, the 23-year-old has become a regular at St James' Park in recent months, and Benitez believes international honours could be on the cards.

He said: "When he wanted to go you could see he was not happy and at the beginning it was not easy. But when he started playing games and playing well, you can see his face every day - he's enjoying himself.

Hayden joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016

"It's something he will analyse at the end of the season. Maybe he will stay. We have to wait. If he's playing well and is happy, you never know.

"The main thing for anyone in your job is to do well. But I think he can play even better, progress and be in the national team. He has the potential to play for England.

"He just needs to settle down and understand the game in another way. It's a question of time. With his background, coming from Arsenal, and the quality he has technically, he needed to understand his position more.

"But he is someone who gives everything and has the right mentality."