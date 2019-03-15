Jamaal Lascelles out of Newcastle's trip to Bournemouth

Jamaal Lascelles will miss Saturday's trip to Bournemouth

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is out of Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth with a knee injury.

Lascelles failed to re-appear after the break in last weekend's 3-2 fightback victory over Everton at St James' Park and joins goalkeeper Rob Elliot and midfielder Sean Longstaff on the sidelines, although fellow central defender Ciaran Clark is fit to resume.

Manager Rafael Benitez said: "We had Longstaff and Elliot, now we have Lascelles, who is still feeling a little bit his knee, so we will not take any risks. We'll wait two or three days to see how he reacts.

"But Clark is available, so we lose one, but at least we have another one."

More to follow...