Charlie's Premier League predictions: Can Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City?

Although it is the FA Cup quarter-finals weekend, there are still a handful of Premier League fixtures taking place as we edge closer to a dramatic season conclusion.

With Manchester City facing Swansea in the cup, it means an opportunity for Liverpool to leapfrog their fierce title rivals before the international break.

Meanwhile, there are matters to sort nearer the bottom of the table with Huddersfield and Fulham desperate for wins if they are to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

See what Charlie is predicting ahead of an exciting round of Premier League fixtures...

Robert Snodgrass and Terence Kongolo featured in the reverse fixture

I've been interested with what Manuel Pellegrini has done because this wasn't easy at the start of the season. He's calmed the fans and team down. They seem to be quite united now. They've managed to keep Marko Arnautovic and he'll be back in the lineup for me this weekend. Huddersfield are playing for a bit of pride but they're gone [relegation]. I think Arnautovic's return means West Ham are going to have a comfortable afternoon. I expect him to score two.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: West Ham 3-0 Huddersfield (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Ashley Barnes has been in excellent scoring form for Burnley at home

In time, Brendan Rodgers will get his DNA all over Leicester but it will probably be next season. He'll want passes out from the back, including the goalkeeper. He'll want Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire to do what they're good at which is use the ball with intelligence. They'll try and get balls quickly to Jamie Vardy.

Burnley on the other hand, they've been clawed right back into the nitty and gritty again. With eight games to go, this is a 'must not lose' game. This won't be pretty the way Burnley want to go about it. The front two of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood will be a handful.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Burnley 1-1 Leicester (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Callum Wilson is back for Bournemouth

If I was picking a game to watch on Saturday afternoon this is the one I would like. Bournemouth are very good to watch. Callum Wilson is back and he's got an international call-up again. He must be feeling good about himself.

I like Josh King and Wilson as a partnership - good movement and a real partnership. They're weak at the back because of injuries but the twist here with Rafael Benitez is he's let his team off the reigns a bit. Miguel Almiron has improved them and when you buy that type of player you must be more adventurous. Him, Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon are a handful. Whoever watches this should be in for a treat.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Bournemouth 3-2 Newcastle (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Liverpool (Live on Sky Sports PL on Sunday; Kick-off at 2.15pm)

Mohamed Salah will lead the charge for Liverpool against Fulham on Super Sunday

A fantastic result in Munich could come at a cost. Yes, you're in the draw and you deserve to be there, but it wasn't a good performance. Bayern were terrible, Liverpool were just a shade better. Sadio Mane is the man, not Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

Virgil van Dijk and Mane are the two getting them through this situation and I'm not convinced with their midfield either but I think Fulham are gone also [with Huddersfield]. There's a bit of pride to be left, but I don't know what Scott Parker can do to keep anything going. I'm expecting Salah to get back on the scoresheet this weekend.

It eases the burden of the pressure [City not playing in the league this weekend] because they don't look really nervous. They do get agitated and frustrated, because when the front three are playing that well they need someone else to get them through. It has been Jurgen Klopp who has been getting caught up in the pressure of the situation but good coaches can ease the burden. I think it will be a fairly comfortable statement [by Liverpool] and it will be a statement of intent to say to Man City 'we're not going away'.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Chelsea (Live on Sky Sports PL on Sunday; Kick-off at 4.30pm)

Everton forward Richarlison is in line to feature against Chelsea

Chelsea are playing catch-up now after being held at home to Wolves. They've got a real chance of the top four. Am I convinced? I'm not.

Everton vs Chelsea Live on

I honestly don't know what Everton are about. They're just trying to get to the summer and see if they can keep their fans onside. I've gone for a few draws this week and I don't see this being any different.

Everton will double up on Eden Hazard and try to suffocate the game. Gylfi Sigurdsson might get a goal. They're not expected to win, but if they keep their organisation and get something from it the crowd will go away fairly content.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Everton 1-1 Chelsea (11/2 with Sky Bet)