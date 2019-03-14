Charlie Nicholas' FA Cup predictions: Will Manchester United overcome Wolves?

Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves in the Premier League earlier this season

Charlie Nicholas assesses the weekend's FA Cup quarter-final action with six Premier League teams still in the competition.

As we approach the final stages of the FA Cup, four Premier League sides will face off against each other to make for some exciting encounters. Meanwhile, Sky Bet Championship clubs Millwall and Swansea will be hoping to spring upsets.

Here's how the former Arsenal and Scotland forward sees the cup ties going...

Watford host Crystal Palace for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals

Watford are well balanced, well drilled. They don't have a lot of goals in them but Andre Gray has come into some form - they're a real handful. I like their midfield and Gerard Deulofeu when he's on song. What they have done in the past is they caught up in the emotions and kick Zaha. It always seems to be a personal battle. They seem to lose their focus a bit.

I think Watford are the better side, but they're capable of losing their head and concentrating on being physical against Zaha. For that reason I'm going for Palace.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Watford 1-2 C Palace (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Man City, Saturday 5.20pm

Swansea beat Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round

Swansea have been struggling anyway. What you can guarantee is Pep Guardiola is going to play a good side. But City better respect them. The problem is, though, if you wait defensively City will make you tire and open you up. Of course, they can break you down and if I was Swansea I would genuinely have a go. See if you can stretch them and you might get lucky.

I don't see that happening. The patience and determination of Pep and his players - they can sense it. Going for four trophies is extreme but they'll feel as if it is possible and that means they're going after it. The best Swansea can hope for is a goal.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Swansea 1-4 Man City (14/1 with Sky Bet)

2:58 Highlights from Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League Highlights from Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Wolves should have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season easily. But they weren't clinical enough. Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't change his team too much often, but this a serious competition Manchester United can go and win. Wolves have already beaten Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be going for it but they do have injuries and issues at the back.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Wolves 2-2 Man Utd after 90 mins - Wolves to win on pens (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Brighton, Sunday 2pm

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is set to face Millwall at The Den

The one thing you'll know you'll get is blood and guts. A little bit of quality in there and they can show it. Steve Morison is a handful. It'll be volatile with the crowd as we know it can be down there at the Den.

This is a hard match to call. Brighton have still got some work to do in the Premier League. But why not go for it? Play your strongest team. I think it will be very tight.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Millwall 1-2 Brighton (8/1 with Sky Bet)