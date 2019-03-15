European Paper Talk: Newcastle lining up Bruno Genesio to succeed Rafael Benitez

Will Bruno Genesio replace Rafael Benitez?

The latest transfer stories from the European press as Newcastle are reportedly lining up Lyon manager Bruno Genesio to replace Rafael Benitez.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest transfer news from the continental media.

France

Newcastle United are lining up Lyon manager Bruno Genesio as a replacement for current boss Rafael Benitez if the Spaniard can't agree an extension to his contract at St James' Park, which is set to expire at the end of the season. (L'Equipe)

Despite rumours of a potential world-record move to Real Madrid in the summer, Kylian Mbappe has reaffirmed his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain. "There are many people who have doubts but I still have faith in the project," the Frenchman said when questioned about his future with the Ligue 1 champions. "I'll be here, that's for sure." (Telefoot)

Ismaila Sarr is said to be interesting Arsenal

Arsenal have opened discussions with Europa League opponents Rennes over the signing of Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr. The 21-year-old attacker has scored ten times in all competitions this season for the French club and impressed at last summer's World Cup. (Goal France)

Spain

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in signing Neymar for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with big-money moves for Neymar since before the Brazilian attacker left Santos to join Barcelona in 2013, and Los Blancos are once again expected to launch a bid for the world's most expensive player this summer as part of a major squad overhaul. But returning manager Zinedine Zidane has no interest in signing the 27-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain. (AS)

One Brazilian who will be making his way to the Bernabeu this summer is defender Eder Militao, with Real having agreed a deal to sign the 21-year-old from Porto. Militao's arrival will bring Los Blancos up to La Liga's stipulated limit of three non-EU players for next season, meaning Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is unlikely to return to the 13-time European champions when his two-year loan with Bayern Munich ends. (Marca)

Real will look to recoup £128m from player sales this summer, and have slapped £42.7m price tags on both Rodriguez and Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is currently on loan with Chelsea. (El Confidencial)

Could Nicolo Zaniolo be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer?

Nicolo Zaniolo, 19, has impressed since joining Roma from Inter Milan last season, and the attacking midfielder's fine form could see him become a target for Real Madrid this summer. (AS)

Barcelona officials Pep Segura and Eric Abidal were in attendance at the San Siro last night to witness reported target Luka Jovic score the only goal of the game as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Inter Milan in the Europa League. Barca deny that Segura and Abidal were there to work on a deal Jovic, however, claiming the sports manager and technical secretary were present simply to watch the match. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Italian champions Juventus will do all they can to try and sign Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 20-year-old superstar, who is also reportedly a long-time Real Madrid transfer target, has already hit 30 goals this season. (Tuttosport)