Fraser Robertson - former Sky Sports News reporter - dies aged 47

Former Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Robertson has died at the age of 47.

Fraser passed away from natural causes, leaving behind a wife and young daughter.

He worked for STV before joining Sky Sports News as one of the channel's founding reporters.

Fraser was one of Sky Sports News' foremost journalists, regularly covering the Republic of Ireland under Mick McCarthy.

It was he who broke the news that Roy Keane had been sent home from their training camp at the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

Fraser's former colleague Adam Leventhal paid tribute to him.

So sad to have lost Fraser Robertson so young. A journalist always committed to the cause, digging and eager to get the stories. Full of energy off camera too and on the golf course. Thoughts with his family at a terrible time. pic.twitter.com/YWtx0BgZWU — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) March 20, 2019

"So sad to have lost Fraser Robertson so young," he tweeted.

"A journalist always committed to the cause, digging and eager to get the stories. Full of energy off camera too and on the golf course. Thoughts with his family at a terrible time."

Another former colleague, Bryan Swanson, described Fraser as an "inspiration".

"Gutted we have lost Fraser Robertson at such a young age," he tweeted.

"A journalist with integrity, enthusiasm and who cared passionately about Sky Sports News.

"Rest in peace, Fraser, you were an inspiration."