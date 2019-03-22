Danny Mills picks his team of the season with Paul Pogba and Declan Rice in midfield

Which players would make the best Premier League XI so far this season? We asked former England defender Danny Mills for his opinion on Sky Sports News.

Earlier this week, we released our team of the season, according to our unique Power Rankings.

The rankings are based on 34 Premier League matchday stats and we used the season accumulative chart to select the top-performing XI so far.

Danny Mills' team of the Premier League season so far

Mills picked six players that had made the Power Rankings XI - Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, who Mills called "his player of the season."

Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Declan Rice and Sadio Mane complete Mills' team

For full analysis behind his selections, hit the video at the top of the page.