Chelsea to play Slavia Prague in part-closed Eden Arena in Europa League quarter-final

Chelsea beat Dynamo Kiev to set up a quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague

Chelsea's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague will be played in a partially closed stadium after their Czech opponents were punished by UEFA.

The governing body acted after its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found them guilty of multiple offences during their Europa League home game against Genk in February.

Because of the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and blocked stairways, Slavia Prague's Eden Arena will be closed in three sectors for the visit of Chelsea on April 11. They were also fined €32,000 (£27,530).

Chelsea beat Dynamo Kiev to set up a quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague

Additionally, Slavia Prague will be without their assistant coach Zdenek Houstecky for the visit of Chelsea after he was handed a two-match ban, with one suspended, for receiving a red card in a previous round of the Europa League.

Chelsea have also been hit by UEFA disciplinary measures in the form of a €5,000 (£3,300) fine after supporters entered the field during their game against Malmo in the Europa League at Stamford Bridge in February.