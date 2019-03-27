PSG Women 2-1 Chelsea Women (Agg: 2-3): Maren Mjelde strikes in stoppage time to book Champions League semi-final spot

Chelsea Women are through to the Champions League semi-finals

Maren Mjelde's stoppage-time strike ensured Chelsea Women reached the Champions League semi-finals, securing a 3-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain Women.

Chelsea lost 2-1 in the second leg after seeing the two-goal cushion from last Thursday's home tie wiped out in Paris through a strike from Kadidiatou Diani (47) and a disastrous own goal from Ann-Katrin Berger (56).

It appeared Emma Hayes' side would succumb to a PSG onslaught in the French capital, but on an extraordinary night at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, Mjelde popped up in stoppage time (90+1) to send the Blues through to face tournament favourites Lyon in the last four.

The Blues seized the initiative by winning the first leg 2-0 at Kingsmeadow last week, courtesy of second-half goals from Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert.

The quarter-final second-leg tie kicked off amid tight security in the French capital. There had been fears for the safety of the 50 or so travelling fans after a coachload of PSG supporters arrived for last week's first leg equipped with drugs and weapons.

The Ultras - many of whom are banned from watching PSG's men's teams - were out in force again as the game began amid a noisy atmosphere at the Stade Jean Bouin.

PSG fans had a message for London's Metropolitan Police after reports of criminal damage at Kingsmeadow in the first leg

Chelsea endured a number of nervy moments and will have been grateful to reach half-time with their two-goal aggregate lead intact.

Wang Shuang's early free-kick from the right flank evaded almost everybody in the Chelsea box as it flashed across goal to safety.

PSG overturned a two-goal deficit but were dealt a late blow

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Diani also had chances for the home side while Chelsea's only opportunity of note saw Ramona Bachmann beaten to a through-ball by PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

PSG's pressure paid off as they hauled themselves back into the tie with two goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Diani fired her side back into the match two minutes after the restart when she connected with a cross by Ashley Lawrence.

Emma Hayes congratulates the Chelsea players in Paris after their victory

Ten minutes later, Chelsea goalkeeper Berger caught a corner from Wang only to inexplicably drop it over her own goal line to make it 2-2 on aggregate.

But just when Chelsea seemed to be content to cling on for an extra 30 minutes, Norwegian international Mjelde drilled a low shot past Christiane Endler to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory and spark jubilation among the small contingent of travelling fans.

It was a remarkable twist after a night in which Chelsea had been broadly outclassed - but somehow managed to reach the last four.

The Blues will now take on Lyon on April 20/21 and 27/28 for a place in the final in Budapest on May 19, while in the other semi, Barcelona face Bayern Munich.