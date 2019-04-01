Manchester United to appoint technical director to work alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United will appoint their first Technical Director to work alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later this year

Manchester United are keen on appointing their first technical director later this year to back up new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sky Sports News understands.

The timing of the move remains uncertain, but United would like to have the new man in place before the start of the 2019/20 season in August.

Club officials will expect the Technical Director to focus on strengthening options for the first team squad and providing support for the management team.

In addition to this, the successful candidate will also be tasked with shaping a long-term recruitment strategy of integrating the club's academy.

Previous manager Jose Mourinho was against a hierarchy restructuring, but plans have been revisited following the Portuguese's departure in December.

Solskjaer, who was handed a three-year deal last week, confirmed he has been part of the discussions with Ed Woodward and other key advisers and is willing to work alongside a Technical Director.

Solskjaer was handed a three-year deal on Thursday last week after a positive start to his caretaker manager role

It is understood Old Trafford chiefs are also exploring possible links with other clubs in the world to add further development options for their young players.

Meanwhile, United are confident of agreeing deals with Solskjaer's coaching staff Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna to remain at the club.

The board will employ the eight days between the team's game at Wolves on Tuesday night - live on Sky Sports Premier League - and their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona the following Wednesday to seal new contracts for the trio.