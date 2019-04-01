Wolves vs Man Utd preview: Raul Jimenez set to start

Wolves v Man Utd: live on Sky Sports

Raul Jimenez is expected to return for Wolves as they look to dent Manchester United's top-four hopes, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Jimenez and Matt Doherty were rested for the weekend defeat at Burnley and Nuno Espirito Santo may give others a break ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Watford.

Ryan Bennett is available after a two-match suspension.

Both Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku are expected to be fit for United.

Martial scored in the 2-1 win over Watford over the weekend but later limped out of the fixture while fellow forward Lukaku was an unused substitute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely. It looks good."



