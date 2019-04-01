Other matches

Premier League

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
  • 7:45pm Tuesday 2nd April
  • Molineux  

Wolves -

Man Utd -

Preview

Wolves vs Man Utd preview: Raul Jimenez set to start

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United on Tuesday from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off is 7.45pm

Last Updated: 01/04/19 5:14pm

Wolves v Man Utd: live on Sky Sports
Wolves v Man Utd: live on Sky Sports

Raul Jimenez is expected to return for Wolves as they look to dent Manchester United's top-four hopes, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Jimenez and Matt Doherty were rested for the weekend defeat at Burnley and Nuno Espirito Santo may give others a break ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Watford.

Ryan Bennett is available after a two-match suspension.

Both Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku are expected to be fit for United.

Martial scored in the 2-1 win over Watford over the weekend but later limped out of the fixture while fellow forward Lukaku was an unused substitute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely. It looks good."

Opta facts

  • Wolves have alternated between victory and defeat in their four previous Premier League home games against Man Utd, losing 0-5 the last time the sides faced each other at Molineux in March 2012.
  • Following their 2-1 win against them in the FA Cup quarter-final, Wolves are looking to beat Manchester United twice in the same season for the first time since 1979-80, when they won both top-flight games against the Red Devils.
  • The last time Man Utd failed to win home or away against a promoted side in a single Premier League campaign was back in 2002-03, drawing at home and losing away at Manchester City.
  • Wolves have won more points against 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season than any of the other 14 teams in the competition (10 - W2 D4 L3).
  • Wolves are unbeaten in four home Premier League games (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in two of the last three.
  • Paul Pogba has been directly involved in five of Manchester United's last eight away goals in the Premier League (2 goals, 3 assists).

