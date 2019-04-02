Yaya Toure wants FIFA and UEFA to take stronger action against racism

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has called for FIFA and UEFA to take a stronger stance against racism.

The Ivorian does not believe fines and stadium closures are working and has called on football's governing bodies to take serious action.

It follows the racist abuse England players suffered in Montenegro in their European Qualifier last Monday.

Toure says he experienced 'a lot' of racist abuse in football

Toure said: "I think it's FIFA and UEFA have to do something stronger.

"They have to give a strong message, maybe to the clubs, or maybe to the fans, because we've been seeing recently these kinds of clubs like CSKA Moscow, or teams in Russia... fans have been banned for I don't know how many games or maybe how many months.

"I don't know, but it's still not working. This surprises me."

Raheem Sterling has also been racially abused this season

Toure was the subject of racist chanting while playing for Manchester City when he played against CSKA Moscow in 2013.

The Russian club had to play their next European home game behind closed doors after repeated racist behaviour.

The 35-year-old, who left Olympiacos in December, does not think that punishment is sufficient.

Manchester City took on CSKA Moscow in an empty stadium in Russia in October 2014

He added: "[I have experienced it] A lot, a lot. If I can say that, in Belgium, in Russia, and sometimes when we have to travel with the team and play in... maybe in Italy, in the past.

"It's happening. But mentally, I'm very strong. I know what I can do, because in that time, you can say 'OK, I will try to ignore [it], they are stupid, they don't understand'.

"But it's difficult when you see a child looking, or when you come home and your child has been saying to you, 'father, when you have been touching the ball, we've been hearing on the TV, chanting about monkey things'...

"What do you have, to respond to your kids?

"It's difficult, but as much you can ignore [the chants], as much I think they're going to continue, something has to be done, in my point of view."