Lee Bowyer keen on QPR role, but he nor Charlton have been contacted

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has impressed this season

Lee Bowyer is believed to be keen on speaking to QPR about their vacant manager's job, according to Sky sources - but neither he nor Charlton have received any contact from Loftus Road.

The Charlton manager has steered his side to the play-off positions in League One and they are just one point short of matching last season's total - when they finished sixth - with seven games still to play.



Rangers' wage bill is already below average in the Championship but owner Tony Fernandes is looking to trim that budget to around £11m next season.

Steve McClaren was sacked by QPR after Saturday's home defeat to Bolton

Bowyer, 42, has achieved success in working under similar constraints at The Valley, where he regularly fields up to six academy graduates in his starting line-ups.

With Rangers looking to extract more from their own promising group of young players, they may see the former Leeds and West Ham midfielder as the man to fit their brief.

He oversaw the progression of striker Karlan Grant ahead of his £2million move to Huddersfield in January, while midfielder Joe Aribo, 22, has been linked strongly with a move to Arsenal.

QPR, who travel to leaders Norwich on Saturday, want to make a permanent appointment now to plan ahead for next season after sacking Steve McClaren yesterday.

They have placed assistant manager John Eustace in caretaker charge for the trip to Carrow Road, although former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood remains on a list of candidates.