Steve McClaren QPR sacking inevitable, says former striker Kevin Gallen

Ex-QPR striker Kevin Gallen says the sacking of Steve McClaren "was coming" and that their season has gone "horribly wrong" since the start of 2019.

McClaren, 57, was dismissed on Monday after QPR lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday; a result which left the Hoops 17th in Sky Bet Championship and eight points above the relegation zone.

He was initially appointed on a two-year deal back in May 2018, but was dismissed after a run of one win in 11 matches.

Gallen, who made 322 appearances during two spells at the west London club, told Sky Sports News that his dismissal "was coming".

"He won one game in 11 which makes it hard to stay in the job, football is a results business," said Gallen.

"I was at the game on Saturday it was a really poor performance and a poor result against a team who hadn't won away in a long time."

Aside from two victories against Leeds in the league and FA Cup respectively, plus a 2-0 triumph over Portsmouth in the fourth round of the competition, McClaren's side failed to win in their other 15 matches this calendar year.

"It's quite strange really because around Christmas time we were just outside the play-offs, there was talk of us being dark horses for pushing for sixth place," Gallen added.

"For some reason it's gone absolutely horribly wrong. It's been one poor result after another, the confidence of the players has been shot and we haven't been scoring enough or keeping enough clean sheets."

The current favourite to replace McClaren at Loftus Road is former Aston Villa and Spurs boss Tim Sherwood; a manager who Gallen says could have the credentials to succeed at the club.

"He (Tim) didn't have the greatest time at Villa but brought through a lot of youngsters through at Spurs," said Sherwood.

"With Financial Fair Play at the moment and money troubles at QPR, they are in need someone who will operate under a lower budget working under restraint, and will need to bring young players through."

