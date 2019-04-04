Brendan Rodgers says Leicester's training ground plans can take them to next level

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester's plans for a new training complex can take the club to the "next level".

The Foxes confirmed their plans for a new 180-acre training site at Charnwood which is expected to be complete in 2020.

Rodgers believes the investment is a sign of intent from the club's owners, and says he is personally excited to be able to nurture the club's talent at the state-of-the-art facility.

"It was one of the reasons for me to come here," Rodgers said.

"When you are a developer of players and talent, if you can have the facilities to maximise that, it is really exciting.

"Having seen all the plans, they look absolutely amazing. It's a huge credit to the club and ownership, in terms of investing in player development.

"It shows you where they want the club to go to in the future. We have a good training ground at the moment, which is well looked after, but of course a facility like that takes you to the next level.

"In terms of where the club is at now and where it can be going forward, there is real excitement. There is a lot of positivity around the team and the style we are trying to create.

"Off the field, the developments to the stadium and training ground really help. We can't wait to be in there."

Rodgers also talked up the recent performances of on-loan midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian says he wants to be part of something special at the King Power Stadium after seeing marked improvement in his performances since Rodgers replaced former boss Claude Puel.

Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco until the end of the season in January, and Rodgers hopes there will be discussions at the end of the season over a possible permanent move.

"It's always difficult, that one, because first he is a Monaco player," he said.

"He's loaned here to the club, so I'm sure there will be discussions with the club.

"He's a wonderful talent. He had built up his fitness after not playing much in the first part of the season.

"He has a wonderful view of the game. For a 21-year-old, he has played a lot of games and has a maturity to him.

"The beauty with him is he is only going to get better. He trains with a smile and is trying to get intensity into his game. He is a joy to work with."

Rodgers confirmed Marc Albrighton has returned to training this week, but will not be risked in Saturday's game against Huddersfield.

Daniel Amartey is unlikely to return before the end of the season as he continues to recover from a serious ankle injury.