Mark Reynolds signs pre-contract agreement with Dundee United

Dundee United have confirmed defender Mark Reynolds will join the club permanently in the summer after signing a pre-contract agreement.

He will sign a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career at Motherwell before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2011.

After 10 appearances, he moved back to Scottish football, joining Aberdeen on loan in 2012 before making the move permanent in January 2013.

Reynolds joined United on loan in January this year after 186 total appearances for Aberdeen, and has appeared in nine games for the Tangerines as they chase promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Dundee United face first-place Ross County on Friday.