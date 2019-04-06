Wigan angered by Nathan Byrne racist abuse on Twitter

Byrne in action for Wigan against Derby County earlier this season

Wigan Athletic have condemned the racist abuse received by Nathan Byrne on Twitter and reported it to the police.

Byrne, who plays as a wing-back or winger for the Championship club, was subjected to racial abuse on his personal Twitter account.

A statement from the club said: "Wigan Athletic Football Club are angered by racist abuse received on the personal Twitter account of one of our players, Nathan Byrne, on Saturday afternoon.

"We have reported the incident to the police and will work with the relevant authorities to assist them with their investigations.

"There is no place for discrimination in society and social media is not an exception to those rules. We find this behaviour abhorrent."

Byrne scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in Wigan's 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.