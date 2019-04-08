Hibernian fan jailed for 100 days for confronting Rangers captain James Tavernier at Easter Road

A Hibs fan is led away by police after running onto the pitch to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier

A Hibernian fan has been jailed for 100 days and banned from attending football matches for 10 years after confronting Rangers' James Tavernier.

Cameron Mack, 22, from East Lothian pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace last month after jumping over Easter Road advertising boards and confronting the Rangers captain during a Scottish Premiership match on March 8.

Mack was quickly handed a lifetime ban from Hibernian's home ground by the club's chief executive Leeann Dempster, who condemned the act and said she would apologise to Tavernier.

He had previously been granted bail due to no previous convictions but was handed the 100-day custodial sentence at a sentencing hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday - Sheriff Adrian Cottam also imposed a 10-year Football Banning Order.

The initial sentence was 150 days but was reduced to 100 days because of his early guilty plea.

Sheriff Cotton also warned this was not an isolated incident but was part of widening disorder in Scottish football.

