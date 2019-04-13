Ivor Broadis, oldest former England international, dies aged 96

Ivor Broadis scored eight goals for England during the 1950s

Ivor Broadis, who was the oldest living former England international, has passed away at the age of 96.

The inside forward won 14 caps and scored eight goals for his country between 1951 and 1954.

Extremely sad news as we learn of the passing of a true gentleman, a fantastic athlete and sportsman, and a top quality journalist. Rest in peace Ivor Broadis. Thoughts and condolences with his family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/7QntpqSYc0 — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) April 13, 2019

Broadis' daughter Gill told the News & Star: "It was sudden, but Dad was very peaceful when he died, and I was with him.

"It is a very sad time, but we will always be very proud of him. He had a good life, and we will never forget how happy and proud he was when he was given the freedom of Carlisle last year."

Broadis represented Sunderland, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Queen of the South during a 15-year playing career, as well as Carlisle, where he was player-manager at the age of just 23.

Everyone at Manchester City sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Manchester City and England player Ivor Broadis.



Ivor sadly passed away on Friday evening aged 96. pic.twitter.com/AFXX0Q7oJ7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2019