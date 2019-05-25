Jose Mourinho undecided on his next managerial role

1:09 Jose Mourinho discusses his managerial future at the Monaco Grand Prix Jose Mourinho discusses his managerial future at the Monaco Grand Prix

Jose Mourinho is yet to decide where to continue his managerial career but admits he "cannot be emotional" when choosing his next destination.

Mourinho is at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, where Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham asked him what the future holds for him and what his next move will be.

The 56-year-old was relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager in December and has since been linked with a return to Inter Milan, where he famously won the treble in 2010.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were also mooted as potential destinations, but the French champions have since extended Thomas Tuchel's contract while Real opted to appoint Zinedine Zidane in March.

When asked about his future on Saturday, Mourinho told Sky Sports: "I don't know, honestly I don't know. The only thing that I know is that I cannot be emotional.

Jose Mourinho has won 25 major trophies in his managerial career, making him one of the most successful managers of all time

"I have to be rational. I have not to choose just because I want to work and I am desperate to work - I have to choose because it is the right project for me, the right motivation for me.

"I want to become stronger than ever. I'm studying a lot, I am working a lot with my staff to be a great team as a coaching staff and to be ready to do it again big.

"So, I have to think. We will think and analyse and make the right decision."

Jose Mourinho will have mixed feelings regardless of who wins the Champions League final

Mourinho was also asked who he thought would win next weekend's all-English semi-final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

"I will be very happy for one of my colleagues and I will be very sad for one of them. I like them both," he added

"I think they both deserve something big in their career. I will love it if Jurgen on Mauricio win it but I will be very, very sorry to think that one of them is going to lose."