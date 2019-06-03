Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan - European Paper Talk

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer

With the Champions League final signalling the end of the 2018/19 European calendar, all focus now turns to acquiring the best squad possible for next season.

So we have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Italy

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku wants to join Antonio Conte at Inter. Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has agreed personal terms on behalf of the Belgian striker and now it is a case of the Italian club meeting United’s asking price. United, who paid Everton £75m, want at least in excess of £60m for the 26-year-old. (SportMediaset)

The Juventus dressing room, led by Giorgio Chiellini, have approved the prospective signing of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine striker is tipped to join the Serie A champions with new Inter boss Conte said to be willing to sanction his sale. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Could Mauro Icardi be on his way to Juventus?

Conte turned down the chance to manage Tottenham Hotspur before joining Inter. Although Spurs’ salary offer was believed to be substantial, the former Chelsea boss rejected them given their history of tight transfer budgets. (Calciomercato)

Inter and Juventus are poised to battle for Federico Chiesa’s signature with the 21-year-old expected to leave Fiorentina this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Maurizio Sarri’s potential arrival at Juventus may prove key in the future of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with Manchester United. Sarri coached the Serie A Defender of the Year during their time together at the Stadio San Paolo.

Spain

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Valencia over buying Spain international striker Rodrigo Moreno. Barca are keen to add reinforcements in attack and may offer a player - potentially Jasper Cillessen or Denis Suarez - as part of the deal. (Sport)

James Rodriguez is a reported target for Napoli

Napoli have entered the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. The Colombian has just ended a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich and has been linked with a move to Juventus. Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti may be key, though. The Italian was Real boss when James moved to the Spanish capital in 2014. (Marca)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are set to revive their interest in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye following a lack of progress in their pursuit of Napoli’s Allan. The Serie A side are demanding over £70m for the Brazilian, but Gueye is thought to be keen on a move to the French champions. (TF1 via Get Football News France)

Manchester United and Everton are both in talks with PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the month but is yet to respond to either United or Everton. Rabiot is said to be an admirer of newly-crowned Champions League winners Liverpool but there is no indication of an imminent offer from the Reds. (TF1)

Germany

Bayern have reportedly cooled their interest in RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner but will continue attempts to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, while they are also interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri. City have already rejected one bid for Sane while the Premier League champions are also thought to be chasing Rodri, who would cost around £70m. (Kicker)

Liverpool are planning to send Marko Grujic out on loan for another season. The 23-year-old Serbian spent the 2018/19 season at Hertha Berlin having previously been sent out to Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City. Hertha would like to keep the midfielder, while Werder Bremen have also expressed an interest. (Kicker)

Turkey

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign Fenerbahce’s Eljif Elmas. The 19-year-old Macedonian, who has impressed since breaking through at the Istanbul club in 2017, is set to cost £12.3m. (Fanatik)